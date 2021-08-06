Shocking 12 years old! Was bitten by a shark, 20 wounds. Fortunately, he escaped ashore in time – had to sew 42 stitches.

Shocking 12 years old! – On August 6, the Mirror reports a shocking case of shark attacks in the United States. After a 12-year-old girl was bitten by a shark while swimming on the shores of Ocean City, Maryland, but luckily it wasn’t dragged underwater by predators. and narrowly survived

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 2, when Jordan Pruchinski and her family were on a beach vacation at Ocean City. Later, Jordan went down for a swim at a knee depth. and swam around the beach before feeling a strange pain in his leg.

“I thought it was a horseshoe crab hitting the shin line. I’m not very fond of sea creatures, so I rushed to shore. Almost immediately I found that my blood was all over. and there were wounds all over my leg,” Jordan recalls of the horrifying incident.

Jordan’s mother, Melissa Pruchynski. Revealed that he ran to see his daughter after coming out of the sea and her legs were full of blood. Meanwhile, lifeguards come to help. As for tourists, they call to inform them of an emergency.

Shortly after, emergency medics rushed to the scene and took the girl to the hospital. An emergency department doctor determined that more than 20 of the scars on Jordan’s leg were shark bites. The girl required 42 stitches, but the condition was not life-threatening.

