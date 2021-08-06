Shocking 12 years old! Was bitten by a shark, 20 wounds. Fortunately, he escaped ashore in time – had to sew 42 stitches.

Shocking 12 years old! – On August 6, the Mirror reports a shocking case of shark attacks in the United States. After a 12-year-old girl was bitten by a shark while swimming on the shores of Ocean City, Maryland, but luckily it wasn’t dragged underwater by predators. and narrowly survived

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 2, when Jordan Pruchinski and her family were on a beach vacation at Ocean City. Later, Jordan went down for a swim at a knee depth. and swam around the beach before feeling a strange pain in his leg.

Jordan (front left) recounted the attack in an interview with WBRE alongside her sister and parents. ‘I didn’t really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere,’ she said. /WBRE/WYOU/

“I thought it was a horseshoe crab hitting the shin line. I’m not very fond of sea creatures, so I rushed to shore. Almost immediately I found that my blood was all over. and there were wounds all over my leg,” Jordan recalls of the horrifying incident.

Jordan’s mother, Melissa Pruchynski. Revealed that he ran to see his daughter after coming out of the sea and her legs were full of blood. Meanwhile, lifeguards come to help. As for tourists, they call to inform them of an emergency.

Shortly after, emergency medics rushed to the scene and took the girl to the hospital. An emergency department doctor determined that more than 20 of the scars on Jordan’s leg were shark bites. The girl required 42 stitches, but the condition was not life-threatening.

Jordan Prushinski, 12, (pictured) was attacked by a shark that left her needing 42 stitches for 20 cuts on her leg while vacationing in Maryland with her family on Monday. /WBRE/WYOU/

“I don’t like the sea creatures so I rushed out immediately to find blood everywhere, with cuts all over my left leg,” she said. “I didn’t really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere,” Jordan said, according to NBC affiliate WBRE-TV. /WBRE/WYOU/

The poor 12-year-old was enjoying her time in the water when the shark’s jaws gripped her leg. /WBRE/WYOU/

The supposed shark attack occurred on 119th St. Beach in Ocean City, Maryland. /DailyMail/

