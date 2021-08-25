Shooting in a cafe in Algeria

An individual armed with a Kalashnikov stormed a cafe in the town of Tarek Ibn Zied in the Aïn Defla region (western Algeria) on Sunday, killing one person and injuring several others.

The injured, whose condition is considered serious, were transported to the city hospital for treatment, indicate several Algerian media sources.

The Algerian Arabic-language newspaper “El Khabar” specified that the victim who died in this attack was a retiree from the public service and more specifically from the local communities.

The identity and motivations of the shooter have not been specified.

KA