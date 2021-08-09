smart contracts arrive at the end of August / beginning of September

The slow path from Cardano (ADA) to smart contracts

IOHK, the entity that manages Cardano, shared the latest advances in smart contracts in a Twitter post published at the end of last week. The final phase of “Alonzo”, the process that enables the integration of smart contracts, is indeed underway. The Alonzo Purple testnet allows you to test these new features on Cardano:

“Alonzo Purple will be Cardano’s first public testnet that will support smart contracts. “

IOHK has also confirmed that smart contracts will arrive on the main network in the coming weeks:

“The arrival of smart contracts on the Cardano mainnet targets the end of August or the beginning of September. “

Exchanges that have been solicited

A team specifically dedicated to Alonzo Purple will meet today, and the Cardano network will then hard fork. This will mark a new milestone: any developer who wishes can then join testnet.

IOHK also confirms that it is in contact with exchanges so that the integration is done in the most flexible way possible:

We want to ensure as many exchanges as possible are ‘Alonzo HF-ready’ when we hard fork the network, to ensure that their customers maintain uninterrupted deposit / withdrawal access to their $ ada and do not have to wait for this to be sorted out afterwards.

8/12

– Input Output (@InputOutputHK) August 6, 2021

“We want to make sure that as many exchanges as possible are ready for the Alonzo hard fork […], to make sure customers maintain access to their ADA deposits and withdrawals, and don’t have to wait. “

ADA course continues to progress

The price of the ADA has been on an upward trend since the end of July. He thus took + 25% over the last two weeks:

Source: TradingView, ADA / USDT

Over the last 24 hours, however, the price of ADA has fallen by -5%. Its current capitalization is $ 45 billion, which places altcoin in the 5th place of the most capitalized cryptocurrencies of the moment.

