SoftBank invests $ 150 million in South Korean metaverse Zepeto

According to information relayed by the Wall Street Journal, SoftBank has invested nearly $ 150 million in the Zepeto metavers, a platform developed by the company Naver Z Corp.

This ecosystem was launched in 2018 and offers a rather particular metaverse since it is focused on fashion.

Currently, the platform is hugely successful, attracting nearly 2 million daily active users.

Zepeto allows you to create an avatar in our image and which interacts within the application.

Through this popularity, the ecosystem has made it possible to create partnerships with major luxury brands such as Gucci and Ralph Lauren.

Thus, the latter offer the community virtual clothes for sale directly within the platform and which adapt to 3D avatars.

“We’re probably the biggest virtual fashion marketplace in the world,” Rudy Lee told the WSJ, ”chief strategy officer for Naver Z Corp.

This round of funding should allow Zepeto to accelerate its growth in order to expand in particular to Japan, Europe and the United States.

Competition in metaverse intensifies

Currently, the metaverse sector is on the rise and many competitors are emerging. In this success, brands want to take the turn in order to offer virtual items.

This is the case for example of Adidas which announced a partnership with Coinbase and The Sandbox. The objective is obviously to integrate quickly into the sector.

This enthusiasm has been felt in the virtual real estate sector. Indeed, the Tokens.com company recently bought plots in the Decentraland metaverse in order to develop the digital fashion sector.

As we can see, the metaverse is attracting a lot of attention within the cryptocurrency community. However, only the future will sort out serious projects over those who profit from the craze.

