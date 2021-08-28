Solana Ecosystem (SOL) Incorporates Chainlink Price Oracles

Solana Devnet integrates Chainlink’s oracles

The Solana network (SOL) announced support for Chainlink’s oracles (LINK). Chainlink’s price feeds are initially available on Solana Devnet, a network that allows developers to build applications in a low-stake test environment. The Solana team says mainnet integration will be rolled out before the end of Q4 2021.

Anatoly Yakovenko, Founder and CEO of Solana Labs, is convinced that this integration will be particularly beneficial:

“The combination of a high quality Oracle infrastructure and the Solana network can allow DeFi applications to expand globally. ”

By integrating Chainlink’s oracles, developers in the Solana ecosystem can build and test high-performance decentralized applications using an on-chain dataset on cryptocurrencies, commodities, exchange rates, and other business classes. ‘assets.

Ultimately, this integration with the Chainlink network will evolve to offer Solana developers a wider range of data, especially off-chain.

The SOL token in the top 10

Recently, Solana entered the top 10 largest cryptocurrency by capitalization with nearly $ 25.2 billion. The price of SOL has increased by more than 10% over the last 7 days, which also allows it to experience a new historic high at 87 dollars.

In addition, the total blocked value (TVL) on Solana reached a new all-time high of over $ 2.7 billion. The most prominent applications include the decentralized exchange (DEX) Raydium (RAY) and the automated market-maker (AMM) Saber (SBR).

Total value locked in Solana’s DeFi applications – Source: Solana Project

