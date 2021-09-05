soldiers announce having arrested President Alpha Condé and closed borders

Guinean soldiers announced on Sunday that they had arrested the President of Guinea Conakry, Alpha Condé, froze the Constitution, dissolved the government and institutions and closed the country’s land and air borders, we learned from media sources.

The authors of this coup justify their action by “the political and economic situation in Guinea, the blocking of the country’s institutions, the exploitation of justice, the violation of citizens’ rights, financial corruption and the spread of poverty, ”says the same source.

Heavy fire from automatic weapons rang out on Sunday morning in central Conakry and many soldiers were visible in the streets, according to media citing residents of the capital.