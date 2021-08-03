South Korea found sick “Delta Plus”, the first pair of Astra injections.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

South Korea reports “Delta Plus” – August 3, Reuters and the Straits Times reported on the COVID-19 situation. Crisis in South Korea When the South Korea’s National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCA) announced a new case of COVID-19 Delta Plus species (B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1) is the first case of 2 people in the country.

Mr. Park Yong Joon, KDCA Officer It said the first case was a man in his 40s and no recent travel history has been found. Initially, 280 people who were close to the man were tested for the virus.

found that the test results for COVID-19 Only one of them turned out to be positive, the son of the infected person. But it is not confirmed whether it is a Delta Plus breed or not. The second Delta Plus patient had just returned from the United States. They were also found to have received two full doses of AstraZeneca vaccination prior to their trip to the United States.

South Korea, which is in the midst of the fourth wave of COVID-19, has seen a large number of Delta strain infections. A genetic analysis of 3,014 infected people last week revealed that 64 percent had been diagnosed with the Delta strain.

As for the new cases reported on August 3, 1,201 more were found, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 202,203 and 2,104 deaths. South Korea aims to have at least 36 million people vaccinated by September.

Related news: