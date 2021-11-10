SpaceX’s DOGE-1 mission is set to launch early in 2022

DOGE-1 mission on track

Among billionaire Elon Musk’s techno-spooky projects is the DOGE-1 mission. The first space mission to be financed by cryptocurrency – the Dogecoin (DOGE) – it aims to collect lunar and spatial data thanks to the launch of a miniature cubic satellite (cubesat).

The project marked the advent of DOGE as the currency of choice for SpaceX. The company Geometric Energy Corporation, which collaborates with SpaceX on the mission, thus qualified in recent months Dogecoin of “unit of account for lunar activities in the space sector”.

A launch at the very beginning of 2022?

According to a report, the DOGE-1 mission competes with NASA’s CAPSTONE: another cubesat project headed for the moon. The launch of the latter has however been postponed until March 2022. This positions SpaceX’s project for a launch at the very beginning of the year, according to the companies concerned:

“This means that DOGE-1 could be the first cubesat in history to reach the moon, which would be a significant accomplishment for spaceflight. “

As usual, Elon Musk was particularly enthusiastic about the project:

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year

– Mission paid for in Doge

– 1st crypto in space

– 1st meme in space

To the mooooonnn !! https: //t.co/xXfjGZVeUW

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

Dogecoin should therefore soon literally reach the Moon… Failing its record? Altcoin is currently trading at a value 62% lower than that reached last May. But the DOGE clings to its top 10, unlike rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) who tumbled recently.

