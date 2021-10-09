Spain: big drop in tourist arrivals

Spain was visited by more than 15 million international tourists in the first eight months of the year, which is a decrease of 4.2% compared to the same period in 2020, due to the situation of crisis caused by Covid-19, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Specifically, the main countries of origin in the first eight months of this year have been: France, with nearly 3.4 million tourists and a 16% increase over the same period in 2020, the Germany, with nearly 2.6 million, and an increase of 24%, and the rest of Europe, with nearly 1.6 million visitors, or 17.4% more.

Spending by foreign tourists who visited Spain in the first eight months, in turn, increased by 0.7% compared to the same period in 2020, reaching 16.898 million euros.

In August alone, Spain was visited by 5.2 million international tourists, 112.8% more than in the same month of 2020.

France was the main emitting country, with nearly 1.3 million tourists, or 24.9% of the total and an increase of 49.1% compared to August 2020.

The UK and Germany come second and third. Thus, the United Kingdom brought 714,668 visitors, or 181.1% more year-on-year, and Germany 677,599, or 128.6% more.

