St Vincent’s Prime Minister bleeds. Mob against vaccination against COVID to outpost

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Bleeding – On August 6, the BBC and Reuters reported that 74-year-old Ralph Gonzalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines. island nations in the caribbean injured After it was reported that Protesters threw stones at their heads until their blood was bathed in.

A fire burns near people protesting against amendments to the Public Health Act in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Goncalves was airlifted to Barbados for treatment. neighboring island nations to check MRI or brain scan with electromagnetic waves as recommended by a doctor But initially, Mr. Gonsalves sent a message that It’s nothing more

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, his shirt covered in blood, is evacuated after media reported that he was hit by a stone during a protest in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Robertson S . Henry

The Prime Minister’s Office of St. Vincent Vincent and the Grenadines described the incident as: Gonçalves was shot over his temple by a solid object as he walked back into the parliament where about 200 protesters were in front. Against plans for vaccination against COVID-19 to most frontline medical personnel According to the public health reform policy that is being discussed on the agenda of the meeting of the House of Representatives

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves reacts moments after he was struck in the head by an object during COVID-19 related protests, in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines August 5, 2021 in this screen grab obtained from a social. media video. Asberth News Network via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

Witnesses at the scene saw protesters throwing water bottles and stones. and heard a voice shout, “Someone threw the prime minister’s head,” then the photo published that. Mr. Gonçalves had a bloody wound splattered down his shirt. A follower holds a tissue to wipe the blood from Mr Gonçalves’ head.

Saint Vincent’s island has recorded 2,298 cases and 12 deaths from a population of more than 110,000. The tourism industry, the main economic lifeblood, has been hit hard.

