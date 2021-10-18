Strong rise ahead for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH)?

Bitcoin tries to break $ 60,000

For the first time since April 2021, the price of Bitcoin sneaked back above the $ 60,000 threshold last night, before being rejected:

Bitcoin Daily Chart (Daily)

As we saw in our analysis last week, BTC gave an important bullish signal by breaking its Daily wedge upward. Thus, the target of $ 82,560 is activated, corresponding to the height of the pattern carried over to the break point.

The $ 60,000 level is the ultimate psychological resistance to pass before finally reaching the all-time high (ATH) at $ 64,990. If Bitcoin manages to break above its ATH, then the $ 82,560 seems to be a largely attainable price target.

This bullish scenario would be invalidated if the price of Bitcoin were to re-enter the pattern during a daily close. The Ichimoku curves act for the moment as support and the Chikou Span validates the bullish exit of the pattern. The $ 50,000 will therefore clearly be the area to defend to remain in a bullish end-of-year dynamic.

Ether (ETH) continues its path towards $ 6,000

Again very close to the $ 4000 threshold, Ether is attempting to break the high trendline of its daily triangle. A breakout from the top would propel the price of ETH towards a new price record.

Ether (ETH) chart in Daily

After several months of consolidation within two nested chartist patterns, the price of ETH finally appears to be heading for a bullish exit, just as BTC had done several days before. If the breakout is confirmed, the next target will be around $ 6,000.

With the cloud, Tenkan and Kijun acting as supports, the price would have to go back below all these Ichimoku curves for Ether to give a new bearish signal. A breakout of the triangle below would activate a target towards $ 1,700.

In conclusion

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) seem to continue to rise towards their respective ATH with beautiful chart patterns present on the charts.

