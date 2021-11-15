study assures that 16% of Americans have invested in cryptocurrencies

Americans invest in cryptocurrencies

16% of Americans have already invested, used or traded cryptocurrency, shows a study by the Pew Research Center, a research center based in the United States. Ultimately, more than 52 million people resident in the United States have already held digital currencies.

As part of this study, 10,371 adults of gender, ethnicity, social class or with various political opinions were interviewed through a form. Following a similar survey carried out in 2015, only 1% of Americans said they had ever held Bitcoin (BTC).

Not surprisingly, younger respondents are more likely to have invested in digital currencies. 31% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 say they have already invested in the sector. This rate drops to 21% for respondents between 30 and 49%.

“The probability of having invested, traded or used cryptocurrency decreases with age,” summarizes the study published on November 11, 2021.

The results of the Pew Research Center study corroborate a poll carried out by the company Momentive last August. According to this survey, 11% of citizens of the United States have already invested in cryptoassets. Mirroring the Pew Research Center, Momentive showed that users in their twenties are most interested in cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, it appears that men are more likely than women to invest in digital currencies. Thus, only 19% of women aged 18 to 29 say they have invested in cryptocurrency. According to the Pew Research Center, “Men are about twice as likely as women to say they have used cryptocurrency.”

👉 Also read: In the United States, Coinbase becomes the first application of the App Store and Google Play

More Americans have heard of cryptocurrencies

The study also shows that not all ethnic groups are equal when it comes to the subject. The white population is less interested in investing in cryptocurrencies than others. 13% of whites polled say they have invested, compared to 18% of African Americans, 21% of Hispanics and 23% of Asians.

On the other hand, income does not affect the results. 17% of people with high incomes report having invested in digital currencies, compared to 17% of people with middle incomes and 15% of Americans with low incomes. Yet a YouGov poll shows that individuals with higher incomes are more inclined to support the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in the United States.

Finally, the Pew Research Center study also shows that more and more Americans have already heard of cryptocurrencies. 86% of respondents say they have already been exposed to information about cryptoassets. Among them, 24% have heard a lot about the sector.

“We now see that a large part of the American public has heard at least a little about cryptocurrencies,” said Andrew Perrin, analyst in charge of the study.

On this point, the rates vary greatly according to ethnicity, income and age. Asian citizens under the age of 50 with higher incomes are more likely to have heard of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, women, older people and individuals with lower incomes are less likely to have been informed about it.

👉 On the same topic – After years of waiting, the first Bitcoin ETF (BTC) has been authorized in the United States

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused as a result of the use of a good or service highlighted in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the author: Florian Bayard