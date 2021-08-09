Support China’s fight against coronavirus to zero Former Ministry of Public Health opposes the idea of ​​coexisting with the virus

Support China to fight COVID to zero – On August 9, the South China Morning Post reported that Mr. Gao Chiang, former Minister of Health of China. Support the Chinese authorities to move forward with a strategy to eliminate the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) completely.

Mr Gao’s comments He served as Minister of Health from 2005 to 2007, in contrast to Zhang Wenhong, one of China’s epidemiologists, dubbed Dr. Fauzi of China. suggesting that Chinese people may need to change their behavior to coexist with COVID-19

However, Mr Gao’s comments who previously held political positions as the former secretary of the Communist Party of China on public health Considered to be able to create more ripples in the political circle than Mrs. Zhang. who was just the director of Huashan Hospital’s Infectious Disease Department and the head of the task force on dealing with COVID-19 of Shanghai

The report stated that The above comments of the former Minister of Health This reflects that the Chinese authorities should continue to solve the problem of the COVID-19 outbreak. delta mutant (First found in India) according to the original strategy is the Zero Covid Strategy. which China has done successfully with the original type.

Gao also lashed out at internationals around the world for turning to the idea. “Live together with the virus” and relax measures to slow the spread of the epidemic prematurely. and also an example of a nation like England and the United States that are facing dire consequences and making a huge impact on the global community’s efforts to crack down on the virus.

Gao also attacked Zhang’s comments. He is a scholar with a contradiction. Because on the one hand, it keeps explaining that COVID-19 How insidious is the delta mutant? But on the other hand, he told everyone to live with the disease instead.

Gao urged the Chinese authorities to continue with the original zero-COVID strategy. by eliminating this virus with a combination of preventive mobilization decisive measures to control the movement of the masses especially along the border This reflects that the Chinese government may not open its borders to foreigners freely anytime soon.

The conflict between China’s politicians and experts amid a new wave of delta mutant outbreaks. Which has a very high epidemic rate that shocks the scientific community.

Dr Larry Brilliant, American epidemiologist One of the former working groups to eradicate smallpox from the world says the virus causes COVID-19. delta mutant It may be the most infectious virus that humanity has ever faced.

The report stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping once said on the occasion of his victory over the traditional COVID-19 disease that China’s zero-tolerance policy on the coronavirus is a reflection of the efficiency of China’s political regime. than democratic nations like the United States.

China’s strategy is the result of a fragile public health system. and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine as good as the western world Causing the Chinese authorities to focus on the mobilization of screening and screening of infected people that must be swift and timely.

Compared to the United States, China currently has 3.43 ICU beds per 100,000 people, according to the Chinese Society of Critical Care Medicine. with a ratio of 34.2 ICU beds per 100,000 inhabitants (data from Maryland’s National Center for Biotechnology Information).