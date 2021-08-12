SushiSwap CTO accuses Optimism of favoritism towards Uniswap

SushiSwap accuses Optimism of promoting Uniswap

The decentralized exchange platform (DEX) SushiSwap (SUSHI) announced that it would launch on the second layer Ethereum solution Arbitrum last May. The launch on Optimism, another “layer two”, was however dropped. Joseph Delong, the technical director of SushiSwap, recently explained why the DEX turned away from Optimism.

According to Delong, SushiSwap was preparing to integrate Optimism: the DEX had deployed on the Kovan testnet and was in a debugging phase. But when it should have launched, Optimism teams reportedly signaled that they preferred to prioritize Uniswap (UNI):

“After a long discussion […] we had to ask clearly: “Are we going to be treated equally on deployment?”. This is the moment when the team [d’Optimism] directly told us that Uniswap “has to go first”. This meant that we were removed from the deployment while waiting for Uniswap. “

👉 More info on the Uniswap exchange platform

The influence of the investors in question

According to our Cryptobriefing colleagues, some venture capitalists, including Andreseen Horowitz and Paradigm, have invested in both Uniswap and Optimism. This rapprochement would explain why one would have favored the other.

For their part, the Optimism teams explained that they had launched Uniswap before SushiSwap, because the project had contacted them well in advance, and that they therefore respected the order of priorities.

The case has in any case raised questions about the decentralized aspect of DeFi. The founder of Yearn Finance, Andre Cronje, for his part explained that he had already seen this trend within the ecosystem:

This happens a lot more than people think. defi isn’t very defi. https://t.co/qM0RhM9eGY

– Andre Cronje (@AndreCronjeTech) August 11, 2021

“It happens a lot more than people realize. DeFi is not very DeFi. “

👉 On the same subject – SushiSwap offers to sell $ 50M in SUSHI to venture capital funds: the angry community

No Optimism for SushiSwap

Uniswap was deployed to Optimism in Alpha last July, after voting to launch on Arbitrum in May. For SushiSwap, the split is clearer: the DEX will not be launched on Optimism. Joseph Delong also called on the crypto-community to turn away from the scalability solution:

I hope the Sushi community supports this action and I implore other projects to do the same until Optimism makes any attempt at credible neutrality as an operator.

𝓕𝓲𝓷

– Joseph Delong 🔱 (@josephdelong) August 11, 2021

“I hope the Sushi community supports this action, and I implore other projects to get them to do the same, until Optimism credibly tries to remain neutral as an operator. “

👉 Also read – Uniswap (UNI) restricts access to certain tokens and invokes the evolution of the regulatory landscape

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Marine Debelloir

Deputy Editor-in-Chief on Cryptoast, I fell into the pot of cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I am passionate about the innovative technologies that arise from the blockchain and I like to find the most delicious information to share with you.

All articles by Marine Debelloir.