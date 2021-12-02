Taker (TKR), a protocol to provide liquidity to non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

This article is written in partnership with Taker (find out more)

One problem, the lack of liquidity in the NFT market

Currently, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are experiencing a global speculative craze. However, due to their very specific nature, the usual solutions of decentralized finance (DeFi) cannot be implemented in this market. This leads to major problems that endanger both users and automated market makers (AMMs).

Under the current system, NFTs have very low liquidity. It is for this reason that most investors consider that they are riskier than cryptocurrency. Let’s take an example, if an investor buys Bitcoin (BTC), he can very easily resell it to a buyer’s order book, at different prices. However, because each NFT is unique, it is much more difficult to match sellers and buyers.

Ultimately, it is the intrinsic nature of an NFT that is the source of this problem. Indeed, due to their uniqueness, the market for each of them is made up of a very small batch of potential buyers. For example, if you wanted to buy an NFT of Zidane’s goal in the 1998 World Cup final, you wouldn’t be happy with an NFT of a goal from any other player in a normal match.

Finally, due to the lack of buyers, the value of a non-fungible token is extremely volatile and can drop very quickly.

One solution, the Taker loan protocol

Announced in 2020, the Taker project aims to solve the liquidity problems of non-fungible tokens. Ultimately, the goal is to be able to make them compatible with traditional decentralized finance solutions.

Indeed, thanks to its liquidity protocol, Taker will allow users to borrow stablecoin by depositing all kinds of crypto-assets (including NFTs) for hire. Opposite, lenders will be rewarded by obtaining the lease of a portion of a deposited asset. By attracting new cash flows, Taker hopes that markets, especially NFTs, will be more fluid and pleasant for users.

Taker’s team has already raised $ 3 million for the first time and is supported by Electric Capital, DCG, Ascentive Assets, and Dragonfly Capital. The funds collected will allow Taker to launch the final version of the protocol, and this on several blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain and especially Polygon.

NFT loans and borrowings

The Taker Protocol designs a new model of NFT loans. Due to the intrinsic nature of non-fungible tokens, they all correspond to an individual asset. In other words, they all have their own identifier, a serial number that sets them apart. Therefore, it is impossible for the market to uniformly assess their prices.

This is why Taker decided to completely review the method of determining the price of a non-fungible token. An NFT built into Taker’s loan protocol is inherently considered to have a value of zero. This only changes when the loan transaction is completed. It is this which will define and block the price of this NFT. Subsequently, the individual who lent the funds becomes the temporary holder of part of the NFT and receives in return rewards thanks to the ecosystem token, the TAI.

The TAI is an ERC-20 token called interest-bearing, that is to say interest-bearing. After depositing stablecoins, a lender can receive back the equal amount in TAI. However, the TAI is not linked to a fiat currency and only serves as a gateway for NFTs to enter the world of DeFi. Its price thus reflects the health of the NFT market.

A cross-chain bridge

Currently, DeFi is mostly built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. However, for the Taker team, it is absolutely essential that quality assets deployed on other blockchains can have access to DeFi. This is why the Taker protocol has developed a multi-asset and cross-chain bridge (that is to say that connects several blockchains) like the Chainbridge solution from Chainsafe. Obviously, this bridge could also be used for the transfer of NFTs.

The Taker protocol builds inter-chain bridges in order to improve the efficiency of the transfer of assets and to enrich the horizon of possible applications. These bridges will connect various public channels, such as Ethereum, Polkadot, Near, Solana and especially Polygon. Indeed, Taker recently announced its partnership with the sidechain Polygon, formerly Matic Network, with a view to building more scalable solutions to bring liquidity to the NFT markets.

Buyers of NFTs on Polygon will now have the opportunity to explore various liquidity options while investing in NFTs. Additionally, Taker will introduce quality NFT assets from other blockchains for Polygon users. This partnership with Polygon will fuel Taker’s growth by bringing in a host of new NFT projects and their strong associated communities.

Diagram of how the Taker protocol works

What is Taker DAO and its governance token used for?

Taker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (term from the English decentralized autonomous organization abbreviated as DAO). It represents the Taker community and will be managed by a set of holders of TKR, the governance token of the project. Taker wants to “become a truly decentralized application, embodying the spirit of blockchain”.

Taker DAO will contain many sub-DAOs, each managing its own whitelist. This will encompass a set of NFTs and the main role of the sub-DAO will be to manage the floor price of one of these NFTs if the borrower defaults on the loan.

“We believe it is best to mitigate the risks to our lenders by carefully selecting the NFT assets that our community wants and trusts the most. By aligning the interests of DAOs with those of lenders, we will mitigate risk exposure for lenders and optimize profits for DAOs, ”one of Taker’s press releases read.

In addition, each sub-DAO will have its own funds and may choose to focus exclusively on a specific type of NFT asset. For example, she could focus only on artwork or only on Metaverse.

The TKR governance token will have several uses for its holders. First of all, it will make it possible to participate in the on-chain governance of the project by granting voting rights for major events.

Then, having TKR will allow you to collect interest linked to the platform’s income. In addition, this token will give the right to modify certain parameters of the liquidity pools, in particular the loan / value ratio, thus reducing the guarantees required to contract loans. Finally, TKR holders will be able to stake their tokens to receive various rewards.

