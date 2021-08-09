Taliban Pakistan claims to take action Motorcycle boom in Quetta City Chinese diplomats target – live news

Pakistani Taliban Claims to Take Action – Director 4 reports explosion from a motorcycle equipped with explosives in Quetta government of rajasthan Pakistan In the middle of the night on August 8, local time As a result, two Pakistani police officers were killed and eight others were injured. Among them were 4 police officers and 4 passers-by.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

Later, Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan announced it was behind the attack, saying the target was a PRC diplomat. But so far no one has claimed to be behind the action.

On August 9, Pakistani forces carried out a counter-terrorism operation against Pakistani Tehrik-e-Taliban and killed three armed fighters in Lahore. All of them are citizens of Afghanistan, who according to officials said. Planning a terrorist attack against Shia Muslims

The latest attack took place in front of the same hotel that was blown up in April. In which three people were killed and 12 were injured, the Pakistani group Tehrik-e-Taliban has declared behind it. And the target is Chinese diplomats as well. who came to meet with high-ranking officials of the Pakistani government, however, the Chinese ambassador which is in the hotel They were not injured in the explosion.

Related news:

He investigated the incident of the “bus smashed into the abyss”, the Chinese engineer killed the group – Pakistan It’s not a terrorist