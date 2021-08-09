Taliban Pakistan claims to take action Motorcycle boom in Quetta City Chinese diplomats target – live news

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 9, 2021
0

Pakistani Taliban Claims to Take Action – Director 4 reports explosion from a motorcycle equipped with explosives in Quetta government of rajasthan Pakistan In the middle of the night on August 8, local time As a result, two Pakistani police officers were killed and eight others were injured. Among them were 4 police officers and 4 passers-by.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

add friend

Later, Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan announced it was behind the attack, saying the target was a PRC diplomat. But so far no one has claimed to be behind the action.

Boom

Security officials inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Quetta on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)

On August 9, Pakistani forces carried out a counter-terrorism operation against Pakistani Tehrik-e-Taliban and killed three armed fighters in Lahore. All of them are citizens of Afghanistan, who according to officials said. Planning a terrorist attack against Shia Muslims

Boom

Security officials inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Quetta on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)

The latest attack took place in front of the same hotel that was blown up in April. In which three people were killed and 12 were injured, the Pakistani group Tehrik-e-Taliban has declared behind it. And the target is Chinese diplomats as well. who came to meet with high-ranking officials of the Pakistani government, however, the Chinese ambassador which is in the hotel They were not injured in the explosion.

Boom

Security officials inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Quetta on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)

Related news:

He investigated the incident of the “bus smashed into the abyss”, the Chinese engineer killed the group – Pakistan It’s not a terrorist

Photo of gnadmin gnadminAugust 9, 2021
0
Photo of gnadmin

gnadmin

Back to top button