the 3rd dose extended to over 60s

The Spanish government has announced the expansion of the administration of the third dose of the Covid vaccine to people over the age of 60.

This measure, also including professionals in the health sector, aims to strengthen the protection of the most vulnerable people in the face of an upsurge in the pandemic.

The health authorities have “decided to vaccinate with a third dose people over 60 years of age as well as health professionals and the medico-social sector,” said the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez.

“Ultimately, I believe that the key” to success in the fight against the epidemic “lies in the fact of continuing this vaccination strategy”, carried out so far “with success”, estimated Sanchez, whose remarks were relayed Thursday by local media.

In Spain, nearly 80% of the population already has a complete vaccination schedule, one of the highest rates in Europe. According to the Ministry of Health, 99% of people over 70 are fully vaccinated.

The Iberian country recorded 6,000 positive cases for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

