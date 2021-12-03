the 3rd recommended dose from the age of 18.

The High Authority of Health (HAS) in France recommended, Thursday, the administration of a booster dose to all adults 18 years and over within 5 months after the primary vaccination, in a context of recovery of the epidemic even “stronger than expected”.

“On the basis of the results of the modeling data transmitted by the Institut Pasteur, the Haute Autorité de santé is now recommending the administration of a booster dose to all adults aged 18 and over within a slightly shorter period. : 5 months after the primary vaccination, ”she said in an opinion.

In the wake of this epidemic rebound, the government held an emergency meeting on Thursday morning to decide on new measures to curb the spread of the virus. These measures will be announced during the day at a press conference by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran.

The opinion of the High Authority for Health takes into account the “worrying” epidemic context characterized by a recent increase in the incidence of Covid-19 and the use of care (emergencies and hospitalizations) throughout the national territory and the challenge of accelerating the recall campaign by reaching the largest number of eligible French people as quickly as possible, underlines the HAS.

It considers that this worrying epidemic context justifies an acceleration of the vaccination campaign by shortening the time between primary vaccination and booster dose, thus recommending “that the administration of a booster dose can now be carried out as early as 5 months after the primary vaccination” and that the recall campaign can now be extended to people aged 18 and over ”.

HAS recalls that the previous recommendation to extend the recall campaign to over 40s was based on the sole individual benefit demonstrated by real-life studies (in terms of risk of hospitalization, severe disease and death), noting, however, that the modeling elements make it possible to provide “solid arguments” in favor of a population benefit from an expansion of the recall campaign.

It specifies in this sense that the interest of a booster in those under 40 years is reinforced by the data resulting from several clinical trials and studies carried out in particular in the United States and in Israel, reiterating by the same also its previous ones. recommendations on the choice of vaccines to be used for the administration of the booster dose.

Finally, the Haute Autorité de Santé stressed that in a context of increasing circulation of SARS-CoV-2, especially among the elderly, “it is essential to continue efforts to vaccinate people who have not yet been vaccinated as well as ‘reminder administration to eligible groups’.

SL (with MAP)