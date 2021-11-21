the 5th wave “starts off with a bang”

The fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic “starts off with a bang” in France, the government spokesman alerted on Sunday, while the country has experienced a worrying rebound in contamination in recent weeks.

“We have an increase in cases of almost 80% in one week, with 17,000 daily cases,” said Gabriel Attal, who was the guest of the Grand Rendez-vous Europe 1-CNews-Les Echos.

“The incidence rate is estimated at 164 per 100,000 inhabitants, it was at 100 at the start of the week,” he added.

But despite these alarming figures, the spokesperson for the executive was confident, while ruling out a possible re-containment of the population.

“We have a very wide vaccination coverage. We are rather ahead of our neighbors on vaccination booster shots even if the French concerned must continue to mobilize. And we have the health pass that we set up early, ”he explained.

While contaminations are increasing, the government is tightening controls to ensure compliance with the health pass, said Gabriel Attal, reporting an increase in controls.

On the first four days of this week, “there were nearly 70,000 checks of people and more than 4,300 checks of establishments open to the public”, an increase of 102% compared to the same days of the previous week, noted the spokesperson.