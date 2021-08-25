the anti-passes take to the streets again

the anti-passes take to the streets again

Demonstrations against the health pass and the vaccination obligation for caregivers gathered on Saturday nearly 215,000 people in France, according to official figures.

A total of 214,845 people marched against the health pass during 217 actions identified, said the Ministry of the Interior. A slightly lower figure.

Last weekend, 237,000 people demonstrated across France to denounce the health pass.

In Paris, where three demonstrations were authorized, they were nearly 14,000 people to pound the pavement this Saturday for the fifth consecutive weekend.

This new mobilization comes as the extension of the health pass entered into force last Monday.

Already applied since June 9 for shows, fairs, arenas, stadiums, festivals and concerts, the sanitary pass, has become mandatory since July 21 in places of leisure or culture where the gauge reaches 50 people.

Since last Monday and following the validation of the Constitutional Council, the health pass, which takes the form of a QR code testifying to a complete vaccination schedule, the negativity of a Covid-19 test or the recovery from the disease, has become compulsory for going to restaurants, bars, or cafes, and for traveling by long-distance trains, buses and planes.

From Monday, it will be required in some shopping centers of more than 20,000 m2, in accordance with government recommendations.

On the health front, 51 people have died from Covid-19 in France in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 112,658 deaths since the start of the epidemic.

As for Covid-19 contamination, a total of 24,427 cases were recorded in 24 hours. The number of patients in intensive care and intensive care is also increasing, with 1,837 patients identified on Saturday in these services, while 9,648 people are currently admitted to hospitals, according to Public Health France.

AJ