the borders reopen this Monday

From this Monday, the United States reopens the borders, after 18 months of closure, to all fully vaccinated foreign travelers

This September, fully vaccinated travelers will have to take a test within three days of their departure for the United States, said Jeff Zients, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator, noting that travelers will not be not required to self-quarantine upon arrival on American soil.

Six different vaccines are accepted by the United States: Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac, ie those approved so far by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The official said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will determine the definition of “fully vaccinated” and which vaccines will be eligible for international travelers.

Zients said the protocols “will protect Americans here at home and strengthen the security of the international air transport system.”

The announcement is a major victory for the travel industry and for European governments who have been pushing for a lifting of travel restrictions in the United States. The Biden administration has maintained strict bans on non-essential travel from abroad, even as other countries have opened their borders to fully vaccinated Americans.

