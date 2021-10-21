The Bundesliga teams up with the Sorare game and arrives in the world of NFTs

The Bundesliga lands on Sorare

If you follow cryptocurrency news a bit, you couldn’t miss the French start-up Sorare. At the origin of one of the most popular blockchain games today, Sorare does not rest on his achievements and continues his meteoric development in the entertainment and sports sector.

Just a month after the announcement of a partnership with LaLiga, the Spanish football league, Sorare is back on the scene with another major European league. This time, the French start-up signs the Bundesliga, the association representing the two professional German football leagues. This therefore includes the 18 clubs from Bundesliga 1 and the 24 clubs from Bundesliga 2.

The Global Fantasy Football game just went more global! 🌍⚽️

The iconic @Bundesliga_De has just landed on #Sorare.

Experience football as it’s meant to be, where each match day is a festival. 🇩🇪 🥳

It’s time to get scouting: https://t.co/N8zUYv2I17 pic.twitter.com/mF6lLqcWKY

– Sorare (@SorareHQ) October 21, 2021

An announcement that should delight football fans across the Rhine. From today, they will be able to collect the cards of their favorite players and participate in competitions with them. We find in particular Robert Lewandowski, the Polish Bayern Munich, his teammates Thomas Muller or Manuel Neuer, but also and especially Erling Haaland, the Norwegian nugget of Dortmund.

“We are delighted to be partners of such a dynamic and exciting company. NFTs are a technology of the future that should not be underestimated – especially in the sports sector. I am therefore convinced that this collaboration will give new impetus, ”said Robert Klein, CEO of Bundesliga International.

Sorare, a quality transfer window

The transfer window is over, but that does not prevent Sorare from continuing his recruitment. With this new agreement, the French start-up is now a partner of nearly 200 clubs around the world, including legendary football institutions. Real Madrid (LaLiga) and Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) together have 19 of the 65 Champions League titles in history.

Although we have the feeling to repeat it very frequently, this news marks a real giant leap for the French start-up:

“The Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world […] and generally attracts the highest attendance at football stadiums. This is football the way it should be, where fans engage with their favorite players and club every weekend. We are delighted to allow Bundesliga fans in Germany and around the world to come together online and make the sport they love their own, ”said Nicolas Julia, CEO and co-founder of Sorare.

Since its creation in 2018, Sorare has undeniably succeeded in its bet to combine the innovative technology of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the world of football, and to bring the two communities together around their video game. In September, the platform had more than 170,000 active users in 180 different countries.

The start-up – and recently, unicorn – French does not stop gaining ground. After three years of existence, Sorare is already positioned as a key player in the NFTs, video games and football sector.

