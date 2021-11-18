The CNDP elected to the Executive Committee of the GPA

The CNDP (National Commission for the Protection of Personal Data) was elected to the Executive Committee of the GPA (Global Privacy Assembly) / AMVP (World Assembly for the Protection of Privacy) during its last General Assembly which took place in Mexico City from October 18 to October 21, 2021.

GPA / AMVP is the global organization that brings together personal data protection authorities around the world. The Executive Committee is made up of 8 authorities, including the Presidency, ensured by the INAI (Instituto Nacional de Transparencia, Acceso a la Información y Protección de Datos Personales) of Mexico.

This integration of the CNDP into the Executive Committee of the GPA confirms the work carried out, since its installation in 2010, by the Commission, at the international level, around issues of protection of personal data and the protection of privacy.

In 2016, the CNDP hosted the 38th International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners in Marrakech, transformed into GPA (Global Privacy Assembly) during the General Assembly in Tirana (Albania) in 2019.

The CNDP was supported for this election by NADPA / RAPDP (African Network of Personal Data Protection Authorities), AFAPDP (French-speaking Association of Personal Data Protection Authorities) as well as by several international authorities.

In addition, the CNDP provides the Permanent Secretariat of NADPA / RAPDP (African Network of Personal Data Protection Authorities) and assiduously contributes to the work of the Convention for the Protection of Individuals with regard to the Automatic Processing of Personal Data. (Convention 108/108 +) initiated by the Council of Europe.

Thus, and according to the will of His Majesty the King may God assist him, to include Morocco in the major international initiatives and reflections defending fundamental rights and freedoms at the universal level, the CNDP works for the respect of life. private by soaking up international best practices.