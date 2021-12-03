The cost of covid-19 to global tourism

The global tourism sector is expected to lose another $ 2,000 billion this year under the restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced on Monday.

This estimate, similar to the losses experienced in 2020, comes as new restrictions were taken, especially in Europe, to deal with a new wave of the epidemic and the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa. South, is spreading around the world.

According to the UN agency, international tourist arrivals should thus remain this year “70 to 75% lower” than those before the pandemic.

Thus, the tourism sector, one of the most affected by the consequences of Covid-19, should suffer further pharaonic losses, estimated at 2,000 billion dollars, a level identical to that of 2020.

SL (with MAP)