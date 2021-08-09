The court restored the freedom of Prince Samsung with conditions. Opportunity to celebrate the National Day of Korea – Fresh News

The court restored the freedom of Prince Samsung with conditions. Opportunity to celebrate the National Day of Korea

The court restored Prince Samsung’s freedom with conditions – August 9, CNN reported that Mr. Lee Jae-yong, vice president and successor of the Samsung group Nickname: Prince Samsung Set to be liberated this week after the Seoul Court. South Korea There is a conditional temporary release order.

The report was released by South Korea’s Ministry of Justice. After the High Court sentenced Mr E to two and a half years in prison for money laundering and bribery offenses, Lee will be released from prison on August 13.

Justice Minister Pak Beomkye said Mr Lee was one of 810 prisoners who were temporarily released during their term. On the occasion of the National Day of Korea It was a day to celebrate the independence of Koreans from the hands of the Japanese Empire in 1945.

Mr Pak said the release of the prisoners also took into account the situation of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, with the prison being overcrowded and at risk of epidemic. This makes the number of prisoners temporarily released this year especially.

The report stated that Although Mr. Lee was temporarily released, he was unable to return to work. This is because South Korean law prohibits people in prison from working for income. and travel abroad until the sentence is completely lapsed But if there is a necessity, a request for permission from the Ministry of Justice can be submitted on a case-by-case basis.

Mr Lee was one of those convicted of expanding a major political investigation over the abuse of power by former President Park Geun-hye, who was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison, along with her surroundings. many people

Mr Lee was sentenced to five years in prison in August. 2017 for money laundering and bribery But later the Court of Appeal ordered the suspension of the sentence after serving almost a year. and dismissed many other charges Later, the prosecutor dismantled the case and filed a new lawsuit, causing Mr. E. He was sentenced to prison again in January. for 2 and a half years

Lee’s struggle against the case comes as his father, Samsung Chairman Yi Kun-hee, who had been in a coma from an acute heart attack since 2014, died in 2020, forcing Lee to take up guard. company president

Although Mr. E was temporarily released during his sentence. But it also faces litigation from state prosecutors over allegations of a 2015 merger that gave Mr Lee more executive power at the company between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.

Prosecutors said the merger was intended to enable Mr Lee to benefit from more executive powers at Samsung Electronics, a subsidiary of Samsung. world famous and make huge profits for the Samsung group