the details of Jean Castex

The French government announced on Monday a series of new restrictive measures to counter the Covid-19 epidemic.

A health defense council was convened on Monday by President Emmanuel Macron to decide on the strategy to be taken as the end of the year holidays approach.

This advice comes as the country, which is facing an outbreak of cases of Covid-19 contamination, is faced with the new Omicron variant with at least 25 confirmed cases for the time being.

Strengthening of the health protocol at school, closing of nightclubs for 4 weeks, facilitation of vaccination for people aged 65 and over, all of these measures announced by the French executive.

To curb the circulation of the virus, “we must keep our vaccine shield and even amplify and strengthen it”, recommended Prime Minister Jean Castex, during a press conference.

Thus, all French people aged 65 and over will be able to obtain a booster dose of the Covid vaccine without an appointment.

In addition, the French government has indicated that it plans to open vaccination “to all children” from 5 to 11 years old, “on a voluntary basis, if possible by the end of the year”.

In addition and while the incidence rate is exploding in children, the health protocol has been raised to level 3 at school, which will make it compulsory to wear a mask in schoolyards, and to limit contact sports. and a new organization to avoid stirring in the canteen.

In addition, France will close “nightclubs for the next four weeks”, until “early January”, added the head of the French government, who further called on the French to “lift their feet” in social interactions. .

Likewise, “all companies which can” must strengthen the use of teleworking, with “two to three days” of distance per week. “If that did not work by way of the recommendation”, it will be necessary to go through the obligation, warned Jean Castex.

The executive, which counts on the significant vaccination coverage (75.6% of the French population), one of the best in Europe, to calmly pass the epidemic wave, does not intend for the moment to impose a curfew, even less containment.

“If the number of cases is again very high, the situation is not the same as a year ago”, explained the Prime Minister who assured that the vaccination “has changed the situation”. But vaccination alone “will not be enough to contain the epidemic” by Christmas, however tempered Jean Castex.

Faced with the fifth wave of the epidemic, the French government had already announced a strengthening of measures to combat Covid-19.

This concerns in particular the re-establishment of the compulsory mask wearing everywhere indoors in places open to the public, including in places where the health pass is requested, the opening of the booster dose to all adults from 5 months after their last injection, the deactivation of the health pass 7 months after the last dose received, and the shortening of the validity of the anti-Covid test for unvaccinated people from 72 hours to 24 hours.

