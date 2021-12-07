The Emirates change weekends

The UAE government announced on Tuesday that Saturday and Sunday will now be weekend days in the country instead of Friday-Saturday, starting January 1, 2022.

It was also decided to set up a weekly working system that spans four and a half days, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday for all public administrations, reports the Emirati agency. (WAM), adding that public school hours will be announced at a later date.

In addition, the government has set the time for the big Friday prayer at 1:15 p.m. statewide and valid for the whole year, according to the same source.

The new weekly working system, explains the UAE government, will strengthen the UAE’s position as a world economic center and strengthen the integration of the national economy in relation to world economies and markets, in addition to improving performance and productivity in public administration.

Adopting Saturday-Sunday as weekly rest days will also support the financial sector, in alignment with international stock exchanges, financial markets and international banks.

“This extended weekend is part of the UAE government’s efforts to improve work-life balance (…) as well as to increase the country’s performance in terms of economic competitiveness”, added the country. same source.

SL (with MAP)