The epidemic resumption is confirmed in France

The resumption of the circulation of the coronavirus was “confirmed” in metropolitan France, with a further increase in the incidence rate and admissions to hospital and critical care, said on Friday, the Public Health France agency in his weekly update on Covid-19.

During the week of October 18, “the resumption of viral circulation was confirmed in metropolitan France, with a new increase in the incidence rate”, indicates the health agency, adding that the increase in the R-workforce indicates a “ acceleration of the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 on the territory ”with an incidence rate exceeding 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in 44 metropolitan departments.

“Hospital and critical care admissions are on the rise again,” warns the same source, adding that “nationally, the incidence rate (proportion of new cases in the population) was again increasing (+ 14%) for the week concerned, during which there were 55 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, i.e. more than the alert threshold of 50.

This threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is “increasing or stable in all regions”, reaching in the week of October 18, “73 per 100,000 inhabitants in Pays de la Loire (+ 52%) and Provence-Alpes-Côte d ‘Azur (+ 1%), and 71 in Île-de-France (-0.2%), ”it says.

Across the country, “5,276 cases were diagnosed per day” on average over the week concerned, one explains, further observing that “the number of new hospitalizations has increased slightly (1281, + 2%), with a higher increase in new admissions to critical care (346, + 12%) ”.

As of October 26, 6,506 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized, including 1,062 in critical care, notes the health agency.

“In mainland France, the rates of new hospitalizations and admissions in critical care (are) increasing or stable in all regions”, according to Public Health France.

In this context of increase, “it is essential to encourage the vaccination of people not vaccinated against Covid-19 as well as the administration of the booster to those 65 years and over eligible, and to maintain adherence to barrier gestures at a high level ”, insists the same source.

SL (with MAP)