the epidemic situation is deteriorating

The epidemic situation in connection with the spread of Covid-19 “is deteriorating very markedly” in France, alerted the government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, on Wednesday.

“The observation is clear: our epidemic situation is deteriorating very clearly,” said Attal after a Health Defense Council and the Council of Ministers.

“A few days ago, I was talking about the start of a meteoric wave and this is confirmed with a reproduction rate of the virus, which is estimated today at 1.6 and which should very probably continue to increase in the coming days. and the next few weeks, ”he added.

In this context, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran will present new measures, including “the acceleration” of the vaccination schedule in the face of the 5th wave of the Covid epidemic, Thursday during a press conference after having consulted the political forces, announced the spokesperson for the government, who unveiled the “clear guidelines” which were “acted on” by the executive “in three directions”.

It is “first of all, the strengthening of barrier measures, and the wearing of masks indoors and outdoors”, he said.

“Then, the strengthening of the health pass, to put more constraints on the unvaccinated than on the vaccinated” and “finally, the acceleration of the vaccination campaign”, concluded Attal, without giving details on the schedule. and the scope of this future expansion of the public eligible for the recall.

On Tuesday, 30,454 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in France, according to the daily report from the French public health agency.

In total, 8,338 patients suffering from Covid are hospitalized in French hospitals until Tuesday, including 759 in 24 hours, against 8,038 the day before, while 1,455 people have been admitted to critical care, including 192 since Monday.

Eighty people died in hospitals across the country on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 91,742 hospital deaths since the start of the pandemic in France.

