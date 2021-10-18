the EU exported more than a billion doses of vaccines

The European Union (EU) has exported more than a billion doses of anti-covid vaccines in the past ten months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday.

“We have just reached an important milestone in our global deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines: over the past ten months, the European Union has exported more than a billion doses of vaccine worldwide,” said Ms. von der Leyen in a statement.

The EU, she said, “has delivered vaccines produced on its soil to more than 150 countries on all continents – from Japan to Turkey, from the UK to New Zealand, from Africa. from the South to Brazil ”.

“Very clearly, the European Union is the world’s leading exporter of Covid-19 vaccines,” said von der Leyen, noting that at least one in two doses produced in Europe is exported.

In addition, the President of the European Executive said that the EU, which has provided around 87 million doses of vaccines to low and middle income countries through COVAX, “will give over the coming months to the minus 500 million doses of vaccines to the most vulnerable countries ”.

Regarding the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Europe, she noted that more than 75% of adults in the EU are now fully vaccinated.

Recalling that the EU and the United States have agreed to achieve a global vaccination rate of 70% by next year, the head of the EU executive urged other countries to redouble their efforts.

Along with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and US President Joe Biden, von der Leyen will advocate for G20 leaders at the Rome summit next week to rally to this goal, she said.

SL (with MAP)