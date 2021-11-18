the explosion described as a terrorist attack by the police

The explosion of a taxi near Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which left one dead and one injured, was classified by police on Monday as a terrorist attack.

“The hospital was the target,” said Deputy Chief of Police Russ Jackson of the Counterterrorism Service, adding that the investigation by the demining teams “shows that it was indeed the outbreak of a explosive device ”.

“The investigation also showed that the device was brought into the vehicle by the passenger,” said Jackson, who added “we believe we know his identity, but we can not confirm at the moment.” The vehicle exploded outside the hospital at 11 a.m. Sunday morning, killing the passenger and injuring the driver. Three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were arrested in the Kensington area on Sunday under the Terrorism Act. A fourth 20-year-old man was arrested in the same neighborhood on Monday morning.

