The first television series dedicated to cryptocurrencies is in production

Hold On for Dear Life, the first series dedicated to cryptocurrencies

According to information from Variety, producer Rob Weiss is working on a series called Hold On for Dear Life. The title refers to the currency HODL, born after a typo on a forum devoted to Bitcoin (BTC). Currency refers to users who hold their cryptocurrencies for the long term until a currency’s price explodes.

Rob Weiss is best known for producing several successful sitcoms for HBO including, Entourage, Ballers and How to Make it in America. Other producers behind the comedy series include Mark Pennell of Beacon Pictures, a company that produces films for Disney, Satoshi Nakamoto Productions, and the MAP group.

“When I read the pilot project of ‘Hold on for Dear Life’, I felt like I had been transported to a fresh and unique universe where the characters spoke about money in a whole new language. The world of currency is changing rapidly, and ‘Hold On for Dear Life’ will illuminate and entertain at the same time, ”says Rob Weiss.

Composed of 10 episodes, the series features Mel, a young woman who decides to launch a token in tribute to her missing friend, Aveer. To carry out her project, she is accompanied by a team made up of an anarchist keen on cryptocurrencies, a Lamborghini lover and a purist of open source technologies. They will have to face the “centralized powers in a breathtaking and inspiring journey”.

According to a previous Deadline article, several big names in the cryptocurrency industry will be making brief appearances in the series. This is the case of famous investors Tim Draper and Jeremy Gardner.

A television series funded by NFTs

As part of the project, an ERC20 token called FDL (For Dear Life) was launched on the American platform Securitize. It allows its holders to receive profits based on the income earned by the series directly in their Ethereum (ETH) wallet.

“As far as I know, this is the first mainstream TV show to be funded by Bitcoin and Ethereum,” says Mark Pennell, producer of the series.

Still according to Variety, the series is also funded through NFTs. The producers have partnered with Sator, a blockchain platform that offers to earn non-fungible tokens by watching serial episodes.

Hold On for Dear Life is the first series to exploit the possibilities of Sator. NFTS for each episode and additional content (scenario, storyboard, etc.) related to the universe of the series will be offered on the platform. These NFTs will allow spectators to influence the course of the scenario.

“Sator has created an easy and powerful solution for TV producers to deliver a unique NFT experience to their shows while viewers are listening,” said Isla Perfito, CEO of Sator, at the launch of the platform last May.

The filming of the series should begin during the month of August. According to Deadline’s information, the first episodes of season 1 will be released in March 2022. The series’ Instagram account simply mentions “2022”.

