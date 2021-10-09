the government opens the 3rd dose of vaccine to caregivers

Caregivers in France can be injected with a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine, the government announced on Thursday, following an opinion from the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), made public the day before.

“We are implementing the opinion of the HAS: all caregivers will be affected by the booster dose, such as relatives of immunocompromised people. I call on all eligible people to quickly get their booster dose, ”said the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, on Twitter.

“As of today, caregivers who have been fully vaccinated (…) for more than six months can resort to the vaccine booster”, declared the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, during the press conference at the end of the Council of health defense and the Council of Ministers.

“It is nearly three million caregivers who are affected by this opening of the vaccine booster campaign,” added the spokesperson for the executive.

On Wednesday, the HAS had recommended “to widen the scope of the booster dose”, by offering it to “caregivers, medical transport and professionals in the medico-social sector”, as well as “the entourage of immunocompromised people”.

Until now, the recall campaign only concerned people over 65 and people at risk or suffering from co-morbidities, six months after the second dose.

On Monday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the administration of a third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine to people over the age of 18, at least 6 months after the administration of the second dose, estimating that this new injection will strengthen the immunity of fully vaccinated people, which would have diminished after taking the first two doses.

In France, as of October 6, 50,717,642 people have received a first injection and 48,982,309 people have a complete vaccination schedule, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

SL (with MAP)