The latest news on Bill Clinton’s state of health

Former US President Bill Clinton left hospital on Sunday after being treated for an infection unrelated to Covid-19.

Mr. Clinton, 75, left UC Irvine Medical Center in California alongside his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“His fever and white blood cell count have returned to normal, and he will return home to New York to complete his treatment with antibiotics,” said Dr Alpesh N. Amin, who oversaw the former president’s treatment. , in a statement released by Mr. Clinton’s spokesperson.

The former Democrat was admitted to hospital on Tuesday where he received antibiotics and intravenous fluids, the same source added. US President Joe Biden Biden called on Friday to wish him a speedy recovery, the White House said.

42nd President of the United States for two terms, between 1993 and 2001, Bill Clinton had undergone, in 2004, a quadruple coronary bypass to free four blocked arteries. In 2010, after experiencing chest pain, he underwent surgery to place two stents in one of his coronary arteries.

SL (with MAP)