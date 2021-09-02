the latest WHO report

More than 4.4 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported worldwide in the past week, with more than 67,000 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, adding that the new infections and the death rate remained similar to the previous week.

“With just under 4.4 million new cases reported this week (23-29 August), the number of new cases reported worldwide remains similar to the previous week after increasing for almost two months,” WHO notes in its latest epidemiological bulletin.

According to the UN World Health Agency, all regions have thus recorded a decrease (Africa and the Americas) or a similar trend (Europe, South-East Asia and regions of the Eastern Mediterranean) in the number of new cases.

The only exception noted by the WHO, the Western Pacific region, which reported an increase of 7% compared to the previous week.

Moreover, the number of deaths reported worldwide this week is also similar to that of last week, with just over 67,000 new deaths. The Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Pacific were the WHO regions that recorded an increase in the number of weekly deaths, by 9% and 16% respectively.

At the same time, Southeast Asia recorded the largest decline (20%). The number of deaths reported in the regions of Africa, Europe and the Americas was similar to last week.

Globally, the greatest numbers of new cases have been reported from the United States. With more than 938,000 new contaminations, however, this is a drop of 8% compared to the previous week.

India (270,796 new cases, increase of 17%), Iran (254,753 new cases, similar to the previous week), the United Kingdom (237,556 new cases, increase of 8%) and Brazil (175,807 new cases follow). cases, decrease of 16%).

And as of August 30, 2021, more than five billion doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide, the majority of which in rich countries, observes the WHO.

SL (with MAP)