the latest WHO report

After an increase for two months, the number of new infections and deaths linked to Covid-19 now remains stable around the world, according to a general table drawn up on Friday by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the evolution of the disease. pandemic.

“After increasing every week for nearly two months, the global number of cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus remained stable last week,” admitted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus in a information session on Covid-19 for UN Member States in Geneva.

The director general of the UN World Health Agency, however, added that the curves are stable at “a very high level” with 4.5 million cases and 68,000 deaths in one week.

“We are now seeing over 650,000 new cases per day,” said Dr Tedros, adding that “the actual numbers vary from region to region, however”.

“Of course, the situation remains very different around the world, with sharp increases and overwhelmed hospitals in some regions and countries, and welcome declines in others,” he argued. The Americas saw an 8% increase in cases last week, while the Western Pacific saw a 20% rise in new infections.

At the same time, Europe has reported an 11% increase in the number of deaths from Covid-19 and the Americas have seen a 10% increase in deaths, according to the WHO.

With these disparities noted in the disease curves around the world, the WHO believes there are no shortcuts. “WHO continues to recommend a comprehensive, risk-based approach of proven social and public health measures, in combination with equitable vaccination,” reiterated Dr Tedros.

The pandemic of the new coronavirus has killed at least 4,459,381 people around the world, according to a report drawn up by the WHO on Friday. More than 213,752,662 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic.

As of Wednesday, August 25, 2021, a total of 4,953,887,422 doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide, especially in rich countries. In many parts of the world, immunization coverage is still below 2%.

“This situation is unacceptable”, lambasted the head of the WHO, reiterating his call for “a global moratorium on booster doses, at least until the end of September”. “Our 10% target is still achievable, but only if all Member States work together in solidarity,” he noted.

