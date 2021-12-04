The luxury brand Balmain multiplies initiatives involving NFTs

Balmain’s third initiative in the NFTs

Some brands are moving faster than others. For Balmain, the potential of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is already a strategic pillar of its activity. On December 8, the brand is launching its third NFT project, namely two pairs of virtual sneakers accompanied by VIP experiences.

Txampi Diz, Marketing Director of Balmain, said:

“The most important part of these projects is to really tie NFT to an experience, in other words, it ties everything digital to a physical experience. “

Both NFTs come with special benefits, depending on the final sale price. They will be auctioned on the OpenSea marketplace, starting at 2.5 ETH, or around 10,000 dollars.

If the auction price reaches 6 ETH buyers will be able to participate in a personal workout with Kirk Myers, founder and CEO of celebrity gym Dogpound.

If the auction reaches 10 ETH, buyers will receive 2 tickets to the next Balmain fashion show. Finally, at 14 ETH, holders will be able to go behind the scenes of the parade.

Luxury and NFTs, a logical marriage?

NFTs allow luxury brands to amplify and enrich the customer experience, explained Txampi Diz,

According to investment bank Morgan Stanley, NFTs could constitute 10% of the luxury goods market by 2030, with a revenue opportunity of 50 billion euros. We can read in the report:

“NFTs have three advantages for consumers: the investment aspect, the status and the community. A lot of brands focus on the second part, but there are a lot of other things you can tap into and do. Adding VIP benefits to NFT ownership over time makes sense ”.

Other brands that Balmain have taken the plunge, for example Gucci auctioned an NFT video at Christie’s for $ 20,000 in May, Burberry produced an in-game NFT for Blankos Block Party in August; and Givenchy launched its second collection of 15 NFTs with artist Chito at the end of November.

