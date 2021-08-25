the mayor of a town shot dead

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog in the Dnipropetrovsk region (center), Kostyantyn Pavlov, was found dead outside his home on Sunday with a bullet hole, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

The corpse of the 48-year-old councilor was discovered on the porch of his house, the Ukrainian president added on Telegram, pointing out that investigators were working on the crime scene.

On Monday, police officials will present him with the first elements of the investigation, he said.

President Zelensky has promised to personally oversee the investigation.

