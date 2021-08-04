The Munich-Prague express train passes through a stop signal. Local train crash in Czech Republic

EXPRESS TRAIN – On Aug. 4, Reuters reported that an express train passed through a stop signal and collided with a passenger train in the Czech Republic. near the village of Milavche the west of the country It is about 140 kilometers southwest of Prague, the capital, shortly after 8:00 a.m. local time.

Three people were killed, two of the train drivers and one passenger, all from Czechs, while eight others were seriously injured and were transported by helicopter from the scene to hospitals. The rest were about 50 passengers, all with minor injuries. No hospitalization is required.

In addition, 10 German passengers were slightly injured. and was taken to a hospital in Germany by ambulance

A spokesman for the Czech Railways, which operates both trains, said: The Ex 351 express train traveling from Munich, Germany. heading to the Czech city of Prague collided with a Czech local train which traveled from the city of Pluesen Heading to Domachlice

A Reuters correspondent photographer describes the train driver’s cabin in the locomotive of an express train. and the front of the local train was in a wrecked state. And both trains are located directly above or near the tracks.

