The neobank Revolut intends to create its cryptocurrency exchange platform

Revolut will offer an exchange platform for cryptocurrencies

Revolut has not officially announced its future exchange platform. But the news was noted in a job posting the company posted on LinkedIn. The mission of the “Tech Lead” sought is unequivocal:

“You will lead a technical team to design and build Revolut’s crypto exchange. “

Revolut explains that its mission is to “revolutionize finance and make money functional for everyone”. We do not know other details about this future exchange platform, but we know that the candidate will have to be familiar with the systems for matching buy and sell orders used by cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

👉 Also read – Australia’s largest bank partners with Gemini to offer cryptocurrency to its customers

Revolut is betting more and more on the cryptocurrency sector

The neobank looks like a figurehead in a sector that is still very suspicious of crypto-assets. It had offered cryptocurrency purchases and sales as early as 2017. But it was not until 2020 that customers actually own their assets.

We also note that Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals outside of bank services were only announced this year. Opening up to the sector has therefore been very gradual.

Still, Revolut seems determined to bet more on crypto-assets. Last September, we learned through another job offer that the bank wanted to launch its own cryptocurrency. It must be said that this is a juicy market: 20% of Revolut’s annual income would now be linked to its crypto services.

👉 On the same subject – N26: cryptocurrency purchases soon available with the neobank

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the author: Marine Debelloir

Deputy Editor-in-Chief on Cryptoast, I fell into the pot of cryptocurrencies a few years ago. I am passionate about the innovative technologies that arise from the blockchain and I like to find the most delicious information to share with you.

All articles by Marine Debelloir.