the new condition for entering the UK

Travelers wishing to enter the United Kingdom will again be required to pass Covid-19 tests before their departure, Health Minister Sajid Javid announced on Saturday.

The rule applies to all travelers visiting the UK or returning from vacation, regardless of their vaccination status, and will go into effect on December 7 at 4 a.m., Javid said, noting that the test must be done within 48 hours of departure.

“These measures are temporary and we want to remove them as soon as possible, but the Omicron is spreading and we expect many more cases,” he added.

Meanwhile, the minister said Nigeria has also been added to the red list of travelers who are required to spend 10 days in quarantine in a government-designated hotel upon arrival in Britain.

“Since we learned of the existence of this new variant, our strategy has been to wait to assess the danger, but also to put in place preventive measures,” explained Javid.

“We have always said that we would act quickly if new data demanded it,” he insisted. “In recent days, we have learned of a significant number of travel-related cases in Nigeria. There are already 27 cases in England and this figure continues to increase, ”he said.

The British Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) announced on Friday that the number of cases of the Omicron variant in England stands at 104.

MS