the new South African variant worries France

France is monitoring “very closely” the new variant of Covid-19 that has appeared in South Africa, the day after the French executive announced a strengthening of measures to combat the coronavirus to face the 5th wave epidemic, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday.

Faced with this new variant, B.1.1.529, which has an “extremely high” number of mutations and a potential for “very rapid” propagation, measures could be decided very quickly, Attal pointed out on RMC-BFMTV.

“We have always taken measures when there were countries with a significant circulation of the virus and a variant that worries us, we have always taken protective measures,” he said, while the Great -Brittany announced Thursday evening that it would ban entry to travelers from several southern African countries.

“We are in the process of compiling the information at our disposal,” said the spokesperson for the executive, noting “links with the World Health Organization (WHO) as such”.

“In the coming days, if not the next few hours, we will see a little more clearly and we will obviously make decisions if necessary,” said Gabriel Attal.

He also assured that France is today “better armed” to face it than it was during the appearance of the Alpha and Delta variants.

“We have developed our sequencing measures a lot. Today, most contaminations and positive tests can be sequenced to see which variant they correspond to, ”he said.

The French government announced on Thursday the strengthening of measures to fight Covid-19 in the face of a fifth wave of the pandemic.

These include the reinstatement of the compulsory wearing of the mask everywhere indoors in places open to the public, from Friday, including in places where the health pass is requested, the opening of the booster dose to all adults from 5 months after their last injection, the deactivation of the health pass 7 months after the last dose received, and the shortening of the validity of the anti-Covid test for non-vaccinated people from 72 hours to 24 hours.

SL (with MAP)