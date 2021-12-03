the new variant mobilizes the WHO

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) meet in Geneva to determine whether the new variant of Covid-19 detected in South Africa should be classified as “of concern” or “to be continued”, a door said on Friday. -Who speaks.

It will take “several weeks” to understand the level of transmissibility and virulence of the new variant named B.1.1.529, explained Christian Lindmeier, during a press briefing in Geneva.

“The first analyzes show that this variant has a large number of mutations which require and will be the subject of further study,” he said.

“It will take a few weeks for us to understand the impact of this variant. Researchers are working to better understand the mutations and what they might mean in terms of transmissibility or virulence of the variant, and what the effects might be on diagnostic tools, treatments and vaccines, ”he said. .

He also indicated that “WHO recommends that countries continue to apply a scientific and risk-based approach when implementing travel measures, in accordance with the temporary recommendations of the Emergency Committee”. “At this stage, once again, the implementation of travel restriction measures is not recommended,” he said. To facilitate public debates on variants, the WHO names the variants using the names of the letters of the Greek alphabet (alpha, beta, gamma, delta, etc.), which are more accessible to a non-scientific audience and which makes it possible to ” avoid stigmatizing the country where this variant was initially discovered.

All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 which is responsible for Covid-19, mutate over time. Most mutations have little or no effect on the properties of the virus. However, certain mutations can affect the properties of a virus and affect, for example, how easily it spreads, the severity of the disease it causes, or the effectiveness of vaccines and drugs.

WHO has been monitoring and evaluating the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 since January 2020, in collaboration with its partners. The emergence, at the end of 2020, of variants that presented an increased risk to global public health led to characterization of variants for monitoring and variants of concern, in order to prioritize surveillance and research activities at the global level to guide the response to the pandemic.

