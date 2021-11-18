the number of contaminations reaches a record level

Coronavirus in front of human face- flu outbreak or coronaviruses influenza – 3D illustration; Shutterstock ID 1634310124; Department: –

Germany on Thursday identified a record number of new Covid-19 infections with 50,196 additional cases in 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch health watch institute.

This is the first time that the threshold of 50,000 new daily cases has been crossed since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths in 24 hours rose to 235 on Thursday.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday judged the resumption of infections in the country as “dramatic”, particularly notable since October.

“The pandemic is spreading again in a spectacular way,” lamented his spokesperson, calling on the regional authorities, competent in health matters, to take new measures to contain the situation. Several particularly affected states have introduced new restrictions to stem the pandemic. In total, nearly 4.9 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in Germany since the start of the pandemic.

SL (with MAP)