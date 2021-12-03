The number of ethers (ETH) on the exchanges is at its lowest – Good news for the price?

How much of ETH is stored on exchanges?

It is an analyst from CryptoQuant who announced the progress of this indicator, in a publication published at the beginning of the week. He indicates that the fall in the number of ETHs on exchanges has been particularly rapid. Only 14% of the ETH supply is indeed stored on exchange platforms, a drop of 7% over the last eleven months.

As can be seen in the following graph, the gradual decline in the number of ETH on exchanges has accompanied an increase in the price of Ether throughout the year:

Percentage of ETH supply on exchanges – Source: CryptoQuant

The link between the exchange platforms and the price

Within the crypto ecosystem, it is commonly believed that when cryptocurrencies pour into exchange platforms, it indicates that their holders want to be able to sell quickly. So this is widely seen as a sign that the price may drop.

Conversely, when few cryptocurrencies are present on the exchanges – like ETH here – it is considered a positive sign. This may indicate that holders have stored their cryptocurrencies in “cooler” wallets, and therefore do not plan to sell anytime soon.

In any case, this is the interpretation made by the analyst of CryptoQuant, over the medium term. He explains as follows:

” I would say that [cette baisse des ETH sur les exchanges] is not yet fully reflected in the price. Because the price is almost at the same level as in May 2021. The price flattened / fell, while the percentage on the exchanges has decreased significantly. It cannot go on forever. “

ETH course progresses this week

Could ETH’s price soon reflect this investor confidence? It is particularly conceivable this week, as the second cryptocurrency is progressing more than Bitcoin (BTC).

The price of BTC indeed seems to have been stopped dead by the latest statement by the President of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who warned yesterday against prolonged inflation. But ETH seems to be doing better.

While the largest cryptocurrency has posted a meager + 0.3% over the last 24 hours, Ether has increased by + 7% since yesterday. In just over two days, it even jumped by + 20%:

ETH price progress over the week – Source: TradingView, ETH / USDT

ETH now seems to have an easier time dissociating itself from trends affecting BTC. This morning it posted $ 4,752, with a capitalization of $ 561 billion. Its predominance thus reaches 20% of the total market cap for cryptocurrencies, against 38% for BTC.

