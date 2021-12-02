The Omicron variant represents a very high risk, according to the WHO

The new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, continued to spread around the world on Monday, with the first cases reported in several countries, raising concern and uncertainty, as member states of the World Health Organization ( WHO) are starting a meeting to consider an international treaty to prevent possible future pandemics.

Most recently, the Austrian government announced Monday that it had detected the Omicron variant, in the Tyrol region, in a person who recently traveled to South Africa.

In Portugal, thirteen cases of Covid-19 identified in footballers of Portuguese club Belenenses SAD, which for this reason could not field enough players on Saturday against Benfica, are probably associated with the new variant Omicron, announced Monday the National Institute of Health (Insa).

These are the first cases of the new variant detected in Portugal and, according to the public agency, one of the footballers had recently traveled to South Africa.

Australia for its part on Monday suspended its plan to reopen the borders to students and skilled workers, citing the uncertainties that still surround the dangerousness and transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

Canada on Sunday announced two cases in people who recently traveled to Nigeria and who have been placed in isolation in Ottawa.

Other cases have also been reported in Denmark, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

While the pandemic has already claimed more than five million lives worldwide since the end of 2019, the arrival of the Omicron variant has been deemed “worrying” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Identified in South Africa, it pushed many countries to close their borders to southern Africa when they had sometimes barely reopened to the world.

In the meantime, the Member States of the World Health Organization began on Monday a special session of the World Health Assembly (WSA), devoted in particular to the examination “of an international instrument making it possible to better prepare for future pandemic threats ”, at a time when the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron is spreading around the planet.

“Member States will consider only one item at the ASM Special Session – the second such meeting – and that is the need for a WHO convention, treaty or other international agreement on pandemic preparedness and response (…) taking into account the report of the Working Group on strengthening WHO’s preparedness and response to health emergencies, ”said WHO in a press release.

The UN agency also indicated that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus presents “a very high risk” at the global level.

“The emergence of Omicron is another reminder that the Covid is not done with us,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noting that the world should not need “d ‘another call to order’.

SL (with MAP)