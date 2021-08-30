The OpenSea platform now processes 98% of the total volume of non-fungible tokens (NFTs)
OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace
OpenSea’s product manager, Nate Chastain, confirmed the company’s prominence in a call for applications published yesterday:
We need to ramp up hiring at OpenSea. We are 37 people handling 98% of all NFT volume.
Nate Chastain confirmed that he will pay 1 ETH, or 3,167 dollars at the current price, to anyone who will put the company in contact with a future recruit. On the company’s recruitment page, we see that many positions are also open.
OpenSea continues to grow
OpenSea’s breakthrough comes as the NFT industry continues to generate excitement. A little over a week ago, the marketplace was the first to exceed $ 1 billion in transaction volume. This corresponds to an increase of + 286% from July to August 2021.
According to data from dAppRadar, OpenSea currently has more than 40,000 users, who have transferred $ 258 million in the last 24 hours alone. Cryptopunks represent the largest volume, with 127,680 ETH over the week, or $ 404 million at the current price.
