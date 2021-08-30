The OpenSea platform now processes 98% of the total volume of non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace

OpenSea’s product manager, Nate Chastain, confirmed the company’s prominence in a call for applications published yesterday:

We need to ramp up hiring at OpenSea. We are 37 people handling 98% of all NFT volume.

Referral bonus: Will pay 1 ETH to anyone who connects us to engineers or designers that we hire. Resumes to opensearoles@gmail.com.

Candidates: Use https://t.co/adazqldv91 directly.

– Nate Chastain (natec.eth) (@natechastain) August 29, 2021

Nate Chastain confirmed that he will pay 1 ETH, or 3,167 dollars at the current price, to anyone who will put the company in contact with a future recruit. On the company’s recruitment page, we see that many positions are also open.

OpenSea continues to grow

OpenSea’s breakthrough comes as the NFT industry continues to generate excitement. A little over a week ago, the marketplace was the first to exceed $ 1 billion in transaction volume. This corresponds to an increase of + 286% from July to August 2021.

According to data from dAppRadar, OpenSea currently has more than 40,000 users, who have transferred $ 258 million in the last 24 hours alone. Cryptopunks represent the largest volume, with 127,680 ETH over the week, or $ 404 million at the current price.

