the pandemic continues to decline in the world except in Europe

The number of new infections and deaths from Covid-19 continued to decline around the world last week, continuing a downward trend that began at the end of August, except in Europe, the World Health Organization announced ( WHO).

In its latest weekly pandemic assessment, the United Nations World Health Agency says there were around 2.8 million new cases and 46,000 confirmed deaths in the past week, a drop of 7% and 10% respectively.

With the exception of the European region, which reported a 7% increase in the number of new weekly cases compared to the previous week, all other regions reported a decrease in the number of new weekly cases.

According to the WHO, the most numerous new cases in Europe were reported in Britain, Turkey and Russia.

In the rest of the world, the largest decreases were recorded in Africa and the Western Pacific, where the number of cases fell by 32% and 27% respectively. In these two regions, deaths have fallen by more than a third.

More broadly, the regions with the highest weekly incidence rates of cases per 100,000 population were Europe (135.1 new cases per 100,000 population) and the Americas (92.8 new cases per 100,000 population). And those same two regions reported the highest weekly incidence of deaths, at 1.8 per 100,000 population in both cases.

The largest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States, with more than 653,000 new infections. But according to the WHO, this is a drop of 12%.

The United Kingdom (more than 249,000 new cases; number similar to that of the previous week), Turkey (more than 205,000 new cases; number similar to that of the previous week), Russia (almost 189,000 new cases) follow; increase of 14%) and India (more than 139,000 new cases; decrease of 13%).

The number of weekly deaths linked to the novel coronavirus epidemic continues to decline, reaching its lowest level in nearly a year. But this is still “an unacceptable level – nearly 50,000 deaths per week, and the real number is certainly higher,” according to the WHO.

Deaths are down in all regions except Europe, which also saw the largest increase in the number of deaths in the previous week, with 11% more deaths from Covid-19.

