“The pandemic is not yet overcome”

The person in charge of managing the Covid-19 epidemic at the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove said on Tuesday that Covid-19 was still not under control, with many believing in wrong that the pandemic is almost defeated.

According to Van Kerkhove, 3.1 million new cases of contamination and 54,000 deaths were reported last week around the world, the true figures being probably much higher.

“The situation is still incredibly dynamic. And it is dynamic because we do not have the control of this virus, underlined the American epidemiologist during exchanges live on the social networks of the WHO.

“We are not out of the woods yet. We are completely in the middle of this pandemic. But where in the middle… we don’t know yet, because frankly we’re not using the tools we currently have to get closer to the end, ”she added.

“In some cities we see intensive care units and hospitals overcrowded and people dying while on the streets people behave as if (the epidemic) is completely over,” she lamented.

The expert also stressed that the deaths largely concerned people who had not been vaccinated.

The WHO is currently studying the evolution that the pandemic may have in the three to the next 18 months.

“We still have pockets of people who are not vaccinated, either because they do not have access (to vaccines) or because they refuse or cannot be vaccinated, and we can still see outbreaks. Of the epidemic, she said.

