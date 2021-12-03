The SEC again denies the approval of a Bitcoin ETF (BTC) spot

Bitcoin ETF (BTC) Spot Again Denied By SEC

The question of ETFs replicating the price of Bitcoin seems endless. While index funds backed by Bitcoin futures have finally been cleared by the SEC, those that track the market remain banned.

Financial services firm WisdomTree is the latest to bear the brunt of this principled ban policy.

The reason given by the SEC is always the same: the ETF does not meet the criteria to avoid fraudulent practices and attempts to manipulate the price. Thus, investor protection is not guaranteed.

This SEC position is identical to that of the previous month, when the company VanEck was refused authorization for its ETF.

SEC places more trust in Bitcoin ETF (BTC) Futures

The ETF is a tool widely used by so-called passive investors. The latter prefer to acquire the units of a fund replicating an index or a group of companies. The investor does not then have to buy the underlying asset, the fund takes care of it for him.

For cryptocurrencies, this desire to avoid direct exposure to BTC is reinforced by the relative novelty of this type of asset. Thus, for many investors, the purchase and storage of crypto-assets is still complex.

This is why the SEC ultimately had to come to terms with approving a Bitcoin ETF based on Futures. Indeed, the latter are popular with traditional investors, because these contracts allow to speculate on the price of BTC without having to acquire it.

For the SEC, futures contracts are less prone to manipulation risks because they do not directly expose themselves to the price of cryptocurrency.

Does the distinction between the two types of ETFs make sense?

According to Gary Gensler, the director of the SEC, the two types of ETFs are not alike. If he does not say it directly, his willingness to approve one while refusing the other is implicit confirmation.

However, for some, this distinction between the two does not make sense. So two members of the US House of Representatives and the blockchain caucus in Congress, Tom Emmer and Darren Soto, have asked Gensler to reconsider his position.

According to them, Bitcoin Spot ETFs are based directly on the asset, offering more protection to investors. Also, if the price of BTC is actually manipulated, futures contracts would be automatically affected as they speculate on said price.

Gensler and the SEC have apparently not heard these arguments and continue to distinguish between the two types of ETFs. Until the next request for approval?

